Explained: Why Arne Slot is not in the dugout for Liverpool vs Newcastle United

Liverpool manager Arne Slot will not be in the dugout for his side's clash with Newcastle this evening

Arne Slot will not allowed in or around the dugout for Liverpool's Premier League clash with Newcastle United.

The 46-year-old - ranked at no.9 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - is enjoying a remarkable first season in England with his side having only lost four games since he took over in the summer.

The Merseysiders can take another step towards the Premier League title with victory over Newcastle this evening, but Slot will be missing pitchside - as FourFourTwo explains...

Why are Liverpool without Arne Slot for their Premier League clash with Newcastle?

Liverpool boss Arne Slot could win the Premier League in his first season in England (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slot has emerged as a fan favourite on Merseyside given the Reds' superb campaign so far. Having finished top of the UEFA Champions League group stage table, they will face PSG in a two-legged affair in a few weeks.

In their quest for glory elsewhere, Newcastle United are their opponents in the League Cup final, as the former Feyenoord boss looks to get his hands on multiple trophies in his first full season at the club.

Slot has won 31 of 42 matches so far as Reds manager (Image credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

But he won't be able to interfere come 19:30 GMT this evening, after the FA slapped the Dutchman with a two-game ban for his behaviour after the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park earlier this month.

Slot stormed the pitch to chat with Michael Oliver after James Tarkowski levelled the game late on for the Toffees. Slot was subsequently shown a straight red card for his antics and he has now been handed a ban which begins tonight.

Slot’s assistant, Sipke Hulshoff, has also been banned for two games and fined £7,000 with the team likely to be led by John Heitinga against the Magpies tonight. The pair will also miss the weekend clash with Southampton.

Liverpool and Everton have been fined £50,000 and £65,000 for failing to control their players and Slot has not disclosed details of his exchange with Oliver which happened in front of the TNT cameras. Curtis Jones and Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucouré were also sent off for their coming together.

Liverpool's players chat to Curtis Jones after he was sent off against Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slot's next game in the dugout will be the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United. The Dutchman has also been fined £70,000 for his actions.

Liverpool host Newcastle United tonight in the Premier League looking to extend their unbeaten run on home soil to 18 games in all competitions.