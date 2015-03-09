Johnson open to future transfer abroad

Johnson joined Liverpool from Portsmouth in 2009 and established himself as a regular furst choice at full-back.

The England international has struggled with injuries this term and Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final with Blackburn Rovers was his first start in any competition since January.

"No talks [with Liverpool]," he said. "At this point I have no idea [where I will be next season]. I haven't thought about it.

"There are talks [about a move abroad]. It would be great for the kids to go abroad but I am not thinking about yet as we have two months left here and I'll think about it after that.

"We will have to wait and see."