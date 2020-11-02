Johnson: This title is important for the club and the fans

Al Ahly assistant coach Cavin Johnson insists that his side are turning their focus to the Caf Champions League final after clinching their 42nd Egyptian Premier League title.

The Red Devils secured their fifth consecutive league title following their 3-0 victory over El Gaish at the Al Ahly Stadium in their final league game of the season.

Goals from Walid Soliman, Geraldo and Kahraba saw Mosimane remain unbeaten in the league since joining the club from Mamelodi Sundowns

Johnson has expressed his delight to be among the Al Ahly coaching staff as they celebrate clinching the domestic league title.

‘It has been a short time since I came here, though I had the opportunity to live these historic moments,’ Johnson told his club’s official website.

‘This title is important for the club and the fans.



‘We are doing our best to prepare the players for the Caf Champions League final.’