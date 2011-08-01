Join FourFourTwo's Fantasy Football league

Challenge FourFourTwo.com's News Editor, Gregg Davies, and if you can defeat his XI (below) and everybody else's in the mini-league to finish in first place, a tidy £200 will be yours.

More than £100,000 is up for grabs this summer in Telegraph Fantasy Football's main game, with the overall winner bagging £50,000, while second and third place will pick up £5,000 and £1,000 respectively.

Joining FourFourTwo's mini-league is quick and simple, and will also automatically enter you into the main game, where the best-performing manager of the week will earn £200 and manager of the month £1,000.

If you've already registered with Telegraph Fantasy Football this summer, simply click here and follow the instructions below to enter your team(s) into the FourFourTwo Super League:

Select 'Join FourFourTwo League' graphic (bottom right)

League name: FourFourTwo League

PIN: 8002742

If you are new to Telegraph Fantasy Football and would like to take part, click here

With £50 million worth of fantasy money to spend, you can assemble a team of 11 players in a range of different formations, including 4-4-2, 4-3-3, 4-5-1, 3-4-3 and 3-5-2.

Transfers are unlimited until the start of the new Premier League season on August 13, but once the campaign is underway you will be restricted to 30 over the course of the season.

What’s new in 2011/12?

- Live scoring: follow your team’s points and super league position during matches

- New formations: 3-4-3 and 5-3-2 give you more flexibility for your line-up

- Appy Days: manage on the move with iPhone and Android apps at no extra cost

- More ways to win: play in the all-new Super 20s Cup and the Tinkerman League

- Player comparison: new tool enabling you to compare the stats of up to five players at a time

Teams cost £6 each, or you can enter three for £10, saving you £8. Join now

Gregg Davies' starting FourFourTwo XI

