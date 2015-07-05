Jojic makes Cologne switch, Santana move falls through

Cologne have completed the signing of midfielder Milos Jojic from Borussia Dortmund, but have passed on the opportunity to bring in Schalke defender Felipe Santana.

The 23-year-old arrived at Signal Iduna Park from Partizan in January 2014, but struggled to feature regularly under Jurgen Klopp.

Jojic made 20 Bundesliga appearances as well as five more in the UEFA Champions League, but is seemingly not in Thomas Tuchel's plans at Dortmund this term and will make the move to Cologne on a four-year deal.

However, former Dortmund man Santana will not be joining him at the RheinEnergieStadion from Schalke, with Cologne having hamstring concerns over the Brazilian defender.

"I am very glad that Milos Jojic has opted to make the move to us," Cologne head coach Peter Stoger told the club's official website.

"The talks have shown quickly that he brings everything required to fit into our team. Milos will be a new, highly flexible part of our forward play."

On Santana, managing director Jorg Schmadtke added: "We consider a reinforcement in this position only makes sense if the player is available to us immediately.

"Santana would be missing for at least three weeks and then would need to catch up in terms of match fitness. We are already looking into further options."