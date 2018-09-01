Jokanovic frustrated as sloppy errors cost Fulham

Slavisa Jokanovic rued a string of defensives mistakes as Fulham let a two-goal lead slip against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

The Cottagers looked in complete control at the Amex Stadium after goals from Andre Schurrle and Aleksandar Mitrovic, but they switched off and were duly punished as Brighton earned a 2-2 draw thanks to a Glenn Murray double.

Murray's first came after a decisive touch from Anthony Knockaert, the striker given plenty of room inside the penalty area to beat Marcus Bettinelli.

And an inexplicable handball from Mitrovic inside his own box handed Murray a chance to level the scores, one he took in emphatic fashion.

"We have mixed opinions about the game," said the Fulham boss. "We must be disappointed because after one hour we played very well and defended well.

"We made two sloppy mistakes and paid an expensive price.

"Then Mitrovic touched the ball with his hands without any intention to do it. If you make mistakes like we did it's normal you pay an expensive price."

However, the Serbian found some positives from Fulham's trip to the south coast.

"It is not an easy place to play football," he added. "Some teams will have worse experiences than us here.

"But it is our first point away from home in the Premier League, so our disappointment shows our ambition.

"I cannot be completely satisfied, but it is a good platform to build from."

In contrast Chris Hughton was pleased with the spirit shown from his Brighton side, the Seagulls coming back from 2-0 down to earn a point for the first time in the Premier League.

"To come from 2-0 down here and to show the character we did speaks volumes," he told BBC Sport.

"There were good bits and bad bits but I want to think more about the good bits.

"We deserved to get back in the game. We lost momentum after we missed the first penalty. When you're 2-0 down you're always grateful for what you can get."

Things could have been very different had Brighton converted a first-half penalty, but Bettinelli made a superb save to deny Pascal Gross.

Hughton was not critical of the midfielder, though, adding: "Pascal Gross' penalty miss was a very good save. Pascal is our penalty taker. It is in the lap of the Gods, the keeper guessed the right way - it's more a good save than bad miss."