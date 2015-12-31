Jokanovic has no Watford regrets

Slavisa Jokanovic says he has no regrets about his Watford exit after being unveiled as Fulham manager.

Jokanovic guided Watford, who sit ninth in the Premier League table under the guidance of Quique Sanchez Flores, to the top flight last season before leaving the club after failing to agree to a new contract.

Now back in England, the Serbian will try and repeat the feat at new club Fulham, but said he has no regrets about leaving Watford for Israeli giants Maccabi Tel Aviv.

​"I don’t care. I try to be a real man and live a real life and I don’t start crying in my home. I want to be working," he told The Daily Mail.

"I chose another place. I make interesting things happen, in making the group stage of the Champions League at Maccabi Tel Aviv after a decade away from it.

"I believe in myself and the people around me."

Jokanovic has built up considerable experience in his management career, having coached in Europe and Asia.

His second stint in England sees him take over a struggling Fulham, stuck in 18th place in the Championship table despite having scored more goals than anyone else in the league.

​"[Fulham] have strange numbers," he said.

"Generally football is numbers but mathematics is very simple.

"If you try and observe it’s many strange things. Fulham score more goals than teams in the Championship but conceded more goals.

"We don’t have the balance. We’re a little bit confused and need to play football with more guarantees."

Jokanovic's first game comes against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.