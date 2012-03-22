Jol keen to keep hold of Pogrebnyak

The Russian international joined the Craven Cottage outfit in January and has made an immediate impact in West London, netting five goals in four appearances.

His form has seen a number of Premier League rivals linked with a move for the striker when the transfer window reopens in June.

The 28-year-old will be a free agent at the end of the season when his contract with parent club VfB Stuttgart expires, and Jol has confirmed his intention to hold onto the front-man beyond the end of the current campaign.

"Yes, [I am confident of signing him permanently]," he said.

"I told him yesterday and he wanted to come to my office at one o'clock today, but I now realise that is impossible because I am here at the press conference.

"I want to speak to him first [before sorting out a contract].

"I think he wants to stay because Pavel knows football. Things were not always easy for him but now he is the main striker for us. Hopefully he will appreciate that."

