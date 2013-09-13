Jol laments Bent injury blow for Fulham

The 29-year-old England international moved on a season-long loan to Craven Cottage from Aston Villa in a bid to revive his ailing fortunes, but his switch to London has started in indifferent fashion.

Bent marked his debut with a goal in the 3-1 defeat against Arsenal and featured in the 1-0 loss at Newcastle United prior to the international break.

The former Sunderland, Tottenham, Charlton Athletic and Ispwich Town forward is unavailable for selection against West Brom as he faces a short spell on the treatment table.

Jol, a former West Brom player, confirmed: "Darren Bent is injured with a tight hamstring. He will be back next week.

"That is not what we wanted as Darren Bent is here because we needed some pace up front and he gave us that.

"He scored that goal against Arsenal, he plays off the shoulder which is an advantage for other players, but he’s not here now.

"I can’t change that so I will play with (Dimitar) Berbatov up front (against West Brom)."