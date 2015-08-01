Jones backing new boys to spark United revival

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has backed the club's new recruits to help add silverware to the Old Trafford trophy cabinet next season.

Manager Louis van Gaal has already splashed out more than £80million to secure the services of Matteo Darmian, Memphis Depay, Sergio Romero, Morgan Schneiderlin and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

"They're all top players," said Jones.

"That's why the manager has signed them. They've all got their own attributes.

"Memphis is a skilful player who can change a game and score goals.

"Schweinsteiger has got class, he's won the World Cup, he's won everything in the game and he's got experience and that's massive, especially at Manchester United.

"Darmian is a terrific right-back, he's quick and he's sharp and we've seen that in pre-season.

"Morgan as well had a terrific season with Southampton and he'll be a great addition to the squad, definitely."

United will discover their UEFA Champions League qualifying play-off fate when the draw is made on Friday and Jones added: "Hopefully we can progress and make it to the group stages.

"It [the Champions League qualifier] will be a tough game home and away, but we're more than capable of doing it and having a good season.

"Hopefully we'll win some trophies."