Jones braced for 'special' Germany fixture

Group G leaders Germany and the USA will meet at the Itaipava Arena Pernambuco, with a draw enough for both teams to progress to the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

While a spot in the knockout phase is up for grabs, Thursday's fixture will pit Jones against his country of birth Germany, whom he played for on three occasions.

The 32-year-old - one of six members in the USA squad with a German connection including coach Jurgen Klinsmann - made three appearances for Germany in 2008 before switching allegiances two years later.

And speaking ahead of the 'special' clash, 44-cap veteran Jones said he would close his eyes when both anthems were played.

"I always say that I'm proud of both countries. I grew up in Germany and they gave me a lot. That's where I had my first steps," said Jones.

"I played there my first games in my first leagues, I played for Germany so, I can't say bad stuff. Jogi Low gave me the chance to play for Germany, and it's one of the biggest football countries in the world.

"So, it's tough to play for this country, but I have my games. But, I am still proud too when I hear the anthem from the United States.

"I will close my eyes and let it all go through and then will play my game."

Jones added: "I am happy to play in the World Cup. Germany will be a special game but I will try to win this game."

Along with Klinsmann and Jones, Fabian Johnson (born in Germany, represented youth team), Timothy Chandler (born in Germany), John Brooks (born in Germany, represented youth team) and Julian Green (represented Germany at youth level) are the other USA players to be associated with the European nation.