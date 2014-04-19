Jones: Liverpool's best chance for the title

Brendan Rodgers' men sit two points clear at the top of the table with four games to go, and will lift the trophy if they win all their remaining matches.

Jones, who spent eight years at Anfield as a player, believes Liverpool are perfectly set to win their first English league championship since 1989-90 before their rivals strengthen ahead of the next campaign.

"It's been a long period (since winning the title), we've been close a few times but I think this is best chance we've had for a very long time," Jones told Perform.

"Everything's going our way (but) there's no talk at all of winning the Premier League yet, they are very focused on winning the next game.

"I think that is the best way to be, I know it's an exciting time for the fans and everyone is talking about it but at Melwood no-one is talking about it at all.

"Next year I think will be a lot more difficult, it looks like we'll be in the Champions League next year, so we need a bigger squad, we need owners to put money in to build that squad up because the Champions League definitely takes it out of the team and the squad."

Since dominating English football during the 1970s and 1980s, Liverpool have struggled to keep pace with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea, and they are yet to seal an elusive first Premier League title, since the division's launch in 1992.

Jones, who made 243 appearances for Liverpool, believes there has always been a weight of expectation on the players to revive the club's fortunes, and the "buzz" created by Rodgers could see that become a reality.

"I joined in 1991 so before that they were winning it (the league) quite often," he added. "Then there was a change, some of players that had won it were getting a bit older, there had to be a change, a lot of young players came in and there was a transition at the club and it didn't happen for us at all.

"Since Brendan took over there's been a buzz around the club, since they've put this run together going to Anfield and going to the games, as you can imagine, the buzz around the place is unbelievable with the fans."

Liverpool face Norwich City on Sunday looking to seal a club-record 11th consecutive league win, before welcoming title rivals Chelsea to Anfield next weekend.