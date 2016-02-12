Jones makes plea to New England with quickly-deleted Instagram post

Jermaine Jones continued his public contract feud with the New England Revolution on Friday, putting up then quickly deleting a post on Instagram about his value to the team.

Jones, 34, is out of contract after a season-and-a-half with the Revs, and faces a six-game suspension for making contact with referee Mark Geiger in last year's playoffs.

In December, Jones took to Twitter to complain about New England's initial contract offer. Jones made $2.8 million in base salary and $3 million in guaranteed compensation in 2015.

I would like to return to @nerevolution but they have offered me less than 20% of what I made last year.

— Jermaine Jones (@Jermainejunior) December 19, 2015

On Friday, the U.S. national team midfielder again used social media to state his case, before deleting the post within 30 minutes.

Remember that time @Jermainejunior bragged about being gone half the year? pic.twitter.com/77sElBNwwI

— The Cauldron (@KCCauldron) February 12, 2016

New England appears likely to move on from Jones, having signed defensive midfielder Xavier Kouassi as a designated player from FC Sion. After the Ivorian tore his ACL earlier this week, the Revs traded for Vancouver's Gershon Koffie on Thursday.