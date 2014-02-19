Jones in no rush to sign West Brom contract

Pepe Mel's side have won just one of their last 17 games in all competitions, a run which has left them 17th in the Premier League, out of the bottom three on goal difference only.

Jones' existing deal expires at the end of this season, but with Albion languishing just above the relegation zone the right-back is solely focused on the battle to avoid the drop.

He told The Express and Star: "To be honest, at the moment it's all about concentrating on my football,

"That's all that matters for me. I'm just concentrating on playing as well as I can for West Brom and within the team and picking up as many points as we can from now to the end of the season.

"Obviously we're desperate to stay in the league and to do that we have to pull in the same direction.

"I'm not even thinking about it (a new contract). I'm just concentrating on playing as well as I can for Albion and staying in the Premier League, which is massive.

"We've got some big, big games between now and the end of the season and everyone just wants to work as hard as they can to turn it around and stay in the league, which is where we feel we belong when we’re on form.

"That's the plan for all of us."

Jones missed West Brom's 1-1 draw against Chelsea last time out due to a hamstring injury, but hopes to be back in contention for Saturday's crunch clash with fellow strugglers Fulham.