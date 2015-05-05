Jones ready for United return

Phil Jones is itching to feature in Manchester United's final three Premier League matches after playing over an hour in an Under-21s fixture on Monday.

The defender has not made a first-team appearance since the 4-2 derby victory over Manchester City last month due to an ankle injury, and was an unused substitute in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against West Brom at Old Trafford.

The England international subsequently played 62 minutes as United's Under-21s beat Southampton 1-0 and is hoping to be involved with the first team at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"I'm happy to play in the Under-21s and get some fitness," Jones told United's official website.

"The lads did well. I feel I'm ready to go again and hopefully I can make the squad on Saturday. Hopefully, I'll recover on Tuesday, then train on Wednesday and Thursday, and see how it goes. I'll take it from there.

"We have got a long way to go as there are still three games coming up, three massive games, and we have got to approach it in the right way. I'm sure we can do that and cement that top-four finish."

United have lost three straight Premier League matches, but are four points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool with three games to go.