Jones thrilled to return to United fold

Manchester United defender Phil Jones says he is "buzzing" to have returned to Louis van Gaal's squad following an injury lay-off.

The England defender was diagnosed with thrombosis after returning from United's tour of the United States in pre-season, missing the first nine games of 2015-16 as a result.

Jones returned to action with a cameo appearance in last Wednesday's League Cup win over Ipswich Town, and also featured in the Premier League victory over Sunderland on Saturday.

He said: "I'm just buzzing to be back now and hopefully I can integrate my way back into the team.

"It was something that was completely out of control, it wasn't a tackle or something stupid, it was just one of them things.

"I came off the tour and felt tightness in my calves and had a scan on it and found a blood clot in my leg. There is not much you can do.

"I was still fit and still mobile and that was the frustrating thing, still walking around and trying to train and be fit but I couldn't join in with the lads, because if you get contact it can travel up your leg and then you're in trouble, so it's very frustrating but it's just one of them things.

"It was training in the gym, getting fit like that and then slowly back out on the pitch and waiting for the tablets to work. Now I'm fit and fine."