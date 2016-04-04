Jones, Young return from injuries for United U21s

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal was handed a boost on Monday as he watched Phil Jones and Ashley Young end their injury lay-offs in Under-21 action.

The pair had been sidelined since January due to respective ankle and groin problems but returned in United's 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Injury-plagued defender Jones completed 76 minutes in an unconvincing display in front of Van Gaal and United assistant Ryan Giggs in the directors' box.

Young, however, fared much better as he played out the entire match, staking his claim for a spot in United's squad for the trip to Premier League high-flyers Tottenham on Sunday.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, who has not featured for Van Gaal's side since February, also saw out the match, which ended United U21s' 100 per cent home record in the league.