Jordan Pickford penalty shootout secret weapon revealed after England Euro 2024 success vs Switzerland

By
published

Jordan Pickford helped England edge past Switzerland on penalties in their Euro 2024 quarter-final on Saturday

Jordan Pickford saves Manuel Akanji's penalty as England bear Switzerland in a shootout in their Euro 2024 quater-final
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jordan Pickford always seemed likely to be needed to produce a big moment at Euro 2024 and a penalty shootout at some stage felt inevitable given the way England have been playing. 

Three Lions fans have had to sit through a pair of lacklustre draws in the group stage and a last-16 win that needed a 95th-minute equalizer and then an extra-time winner to make it to their quarter-final with Switzerland

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.