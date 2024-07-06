'Pressure is for tyres!' Everything the BBC pundits said after England's greatest-ever penalty shootout
England have never had a shootout this good - and it's sent the BBC pundits into overdrive of excitement
England are through to the Euro 2024 semi-final – and the BBC pundits have been lauding Gareth Southgate's side for their greatest-ever penalty shootout.
The Three Lions dispatched all five of their penalties, with Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney and Trent Alexander-Arnold all dispatching from 12 yards. Alan Shearer exclaimed “Pressure is for tyres”, hailing the spot-kick takers' nerves.
Crossing back to the studio, Gary Lineker, Rio Ferdinand, Micah Richards and Frank Lampard all praised the England side.
ENGLAND WIN THE PENALTY SHOOTOUT! 🤩#BBCEuros #Euro2024 #ENGSUI pic.twitter.com/06KdlOtLogJuly 6, 2024
“Beautiful, just beautiful,” Lineker said. “Perfection. Nerveless magnificence.”
“It wasn't perfect but it was such an improvement,” Ferdinand said after the game. “I had no doubts in my mind. The penalty takers, technically, were perfect. I can't wait to go out and celebrate this, man.”
“We saw Saka miss in the Euros,” Richards said. “How would he react? Today, as Rio says, redemption. All the things we asked for, they delivered today.”
“Do you know what as well?” Ferdinand added. “You've got players who are squad players – the Toneys, the Palmers, the Alexander-Arnolds – you know what it's like as a squad, sometimes you feel on the edge of it.”
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
“Good save, wasn't the best penalty,” “Jordan was up to a few little antics, good: you've got to put off the takers.”
More Euro 2024 stories
Former England midfielder Darren Anderton has stated that he agrees with his former team-mate Gareth Southgate, and would also play Bukayo Saka at left-back, while Ian Wright has defended Jude Bellingham’s confidence. Rio Ferdinand, meanwhile, has claimed that he’d “walk home” from Germany if Southgate didn’t start Kobbie Mainoo.
ITV pundit Ally McCoist has labelled Spain defender Nacho as “embarrassing” for his playacting against Germany, while Florian Wirtz is the first to score against La Roja at this tournament. In other news, this is our team of the last-16.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.