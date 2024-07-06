England improvement at Euro 2024 still leaves much to be desired after Switzerland scares - yet they have us dreaming again

England recovered from the scare of a Switzerland opener to force the game to extra time and penalties, with Gareth Southgate's side flawless from the spot

England players celebrate their penalty shootout win against Switzerland at Euro 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

That incredible victory for England over Slovakia had been just enough, just in time for the Three Lions and Gareth Southgate; a scarcely-deserved victory nonetheless snatched in incredible fashion. This was better, but only to an extent - and it was hard not to feel like the tension and the penalties could and probably should have been avoided. England, once again, did just enough...but just enough is good enough for them to be going to another semi-final.

That's no disrespect whatsoever to Switzerland had already claimed a point against Germany in the group stage and beaten Italy in the round of 16, sounding a serious warning shot to an England side who had been unconvincing on their way to this quarter-final clash and left it perilously late to rescue that result against Slovakia.

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.