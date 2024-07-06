Did Jude Bellingham refuse to be substituted? After subs board mix-up fans suggest England star used his 'aura' to change Gareth Southgate's mind

Jude Bellingham appeared to use telepathy during England's game with Switzerland

Jude Bellingham appeared to telepathically change Gareth Southgate’s mind after the England boss decided to substitute the Real Madrid star during the Three Lions’ Euro 2024 win against Switzerland.

At least that’s what fans online believe. Bellingham looked baffled when he saw his number flash on the substitution board during England's match against Murat Yakin’s men.

The 21-year-old looked to reject the decision of Southgate after the fourth official displayed his number 10 and the referee instructed him to leave the pitch. The former Borussia Dortmund star gestured at the bench and the board was amended, with his number taken off.

VIDEO How France Won The WORST Game Of Euro 2024

However, it wasn’t his ‘aura’ changing Southgate’s mind, as some have claimed, as it was revealed that the fourth official had indeed made a mistake, putting the wrong numbers on the board.

Instead, Kobbie Mainoo, Ezri Konsa, and Kieran Trippier were the players meant to come off in exchange for Premier League stars Eberechi Eze, Cole Palmer, and Luke Shaw.

Switzerland had just taken the lead through Embolo when Bellingham insisted that there was a mistake.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

England managed to secure a place in the Euro 2024 semi-final (Image credit: Getty Images)

The nation was only up for a brief period following a goal from Breel Embolo before England drew level thanks to a long-range effort from Bukayo Saka, who beat Yann Sommer with a strike to the far post.

The game went into extra-time with Switzerland knocking on the door, but that finished level too, so the tie went to penalties. Cole Palmer, Bellingham, Saka, Ivan Toney all netted with Manuel Akanji's shot being saved by Jordon Pickford. England won the game 5-3 on penalties when Trent Alexander-Arnold lashed home.

More England and Euro 2024 stories

Former England midfielder Darren Anderton has stated that he agrees with his former team-mate Gareth Southgate , and would also play Bukayo Saka at left-back, while Ian Wright has defended Jude Bellingham’s confidence . Rio Ferdinand, meanwhile, has claimed that he’d “walk home” from Germany if Southgate didn’t start Kobbie Mainoo .