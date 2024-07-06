Did Jude Bellingham refuse to be substituted? After subs board mix-up fans suggest England star used his 'aura' to change Gareth Southgate's mind

Jude Bellingham appeared to change Gareth Southgate's decision to substitute him by using his ‘aura’ in England’s quarter-final contest against Switzerland

Jude Bellingham of England celebrates during Euro 2024
Jude Bellingham appeared to use telepathy during England's game with Switzerland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham appeared to telepathically change Gareth Southgate’s mind after the England boss decided to substitute the Real Madrid star during the Three Lions’ Euro 2024 win against Switzerland.

At least that’s what fans online believe. Bellingham looked baffled when he saw his number flash on the substitution board during England's match against Murat Yakin’s men.

