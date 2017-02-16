Jordan Rhodes writes heartfelt letter to eight-year-old Boro fan

The former Middlesbrough striker moved to Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the January transfer window.

And despite Rhodes now playing for the Owls, he took time to write back to the young Middlesbrough fan after receiving a letter during his time at the club.

What a guy Jordan Rhodes is! Oliver wrote to him while he was at Boro and this arrived today. He's over the moon. Thank u good luck at@swfcpic.twitter.com/fsFoxxqDr8

— Sarah (@SarahWarren82) February 15, 2017

Sarah Warren, Oliver’s mother, said her son wrote to Rhodes after he faced the situation of switching clubs.

She told the Northern Echo: “He was playing for Boro Rangers but wasn’t getting a game, so he moved to Riverside Junior Reds where he is getting lots of games and scoring loads of goals.

“We were looking through the programme and I said to Oliver 'Why don’t you write to one of the players?'.

“At first I suggested Patrick Bamford, to welcome him back to the club, but he said he wanted to write to Jordan because of their similar careers.”

Oliver even met his favourite Boro star during a training session at Rockliffe Hall last year.

“He was great, he talked for ages and we took loads of pictures,” said Mrs Warren. “We sent Jordan a picture to remind him and a football trading card, but I never expected him to return it with his autograph.”

