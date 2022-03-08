Jordan Tillson and Jordan White among six Ross County players to sign new deals

Jordan Tillson and Jordan White are among six Ross County players to have signed new contracts.

Academy graduates Matthew Wright and Adam MacKinnon plus goalkeepers Logan Ross and Ross Munro have also pledged their future to the club.

Midfielder Tillson and striker White have both signed deals until the summer of 2024.

Former Inverness forward White, 30, has scored nine goals since joining County from Motherwell in January last year.

Manager Malky Mackay told the club’s website: “We are really happy to have re-signed Jordan for Ross County. Everybody can see what he adds to us, not just in terms of scoring but his work rate, being a focal point at the top end of the pitch and his assist rate this season has been fabulous.”

Tillson, 28, has made 71 appearances since joining County from Exeter in January 2020.

Mackay said: “Jordan is a terrific lad who, as one of the more experienced players here, is one of the leaders in the dressing room.

“As well as enjoying his football here, it is clear to see that Jordan is settled in the Highlands with his young family so it’s great to have him with us for another two years.”

Striker Wright, who recently netted a late equaliser against Rangers, has signed a new two-year deal. The 19-year-old scored 21 goals in 19 matches on loan for Highland League side Brora Rangers earlier in the season.

MacKinnon has also signed a two-year deal following a loan spell at Brora. He made his first-team debut against St Johnstone recently.

Munro, 21, who has made six first-team appearances, and Ross have both signed one-year deals.