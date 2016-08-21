Jorge Jesus: Joao Mario will play for Sporting against Porto

Jorge Jesus believes that Joao Mario will feature in Sporting CP's next Primeira Liga clash against Porto after the Portugal international sat out this weekend amid rumours about his future.

Sporting made it two wins from two games on Saturday, defeating Pacos de Ferreira 1-0 thanks to Adrien Silva grabbing the winner on the stroke of half-time.

Joao Mario was absent as speculation continues to swirl around a possible departure to Frank de Boer's Inter Milan, but his coach has moved to dispel such transfer rumours, insisting the absence was down to fitness concerns as opposed to a rift with his star midfielder.

"Joao Mario is a Sporting player," Jorge Jesus told A Bola.

"It [his absence] did not come about because of a situation occurring in the last training session.

"I could take the risk but I was afraid risking his fitness in this game which would affect the future.

"If nothing changes, he will be playing in the game against Porto on Sunday."