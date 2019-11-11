Jose Mourinho praises Frank Lampard but says Chelsea must improve in one key area

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has sounded a warning to his old club ahead of their clash with Manchester City after the international break.

Frank Lampard's side have been in fine form in recent weeks, winning each of their last six Premier League fixtures and coming from 4-1 down to draw 4-4 with Ajax in the Champions League.

The Blues have risen to third place in the Premier League table, level on points with Leicester in second.

Mourinho has praised Lampard for the work he has done at Stamford Bridge so far this season, but the Portuguese believes Chelsea must improve in the biggest games.

"In the first weekend [a 4-0 loss to Manchester United] I was worried and I’m still worried with the big matches," he told Sky Sports.

"I think [Frank has done] fantastic work. The kids coming into the team are fitting amazingly well with the top-class players like Willian and [N'Golo] Kante.

"I think really, really great work by Frank. But they lost twice against United [also in the EFL Cup], they lost against Liverpool at home. They conceded four goals against Ajax and I’m very, very curious to see Chelsea in the next match at the Etihad.

"I’m curious to see if they found that great empathy between the good football they play and the pragmatism that the top teams must have to play against top teams.

"When they find that I think they have a great team for the future. I don’t believe in them to finish top two, but I believe very seriously for them to finish top four."

Saturday's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace moved Chelsea eight points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal in the race for the Champions League qualification spots.

They remain eight points behind league leaders Liverpool but appear to be on track to secure a second consecutive top-four finish.

