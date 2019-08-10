Jose Mourinho has found his next job - but it's not in management

Jose Mourinho has joined the Sky Sports punditry team for the 2019/20 Premier League season.

The Portuguese has been out of management since he was sacked by Manchester United last December.

And although he intends to return to the dugout when the right opportunity comes along, Mourinho has taken up a role as a pundit in the interim.

The three-time Premier League champion will make his first appearance during Sunday's clash between two of his former clubs, United and Chelsea.

"The Premier League is a special competition for me, one that takes so much hard work to win and you just can't take your eyes off the matches every week," he said.

"Football is a huge passion, it means so much to the fans, and I look forward to being part of the Premier League with them until I return to my place on the touchline."

