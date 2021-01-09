Jose Mourinho has no problem with Liverpool helping Marine ahead of FA Cup tie

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says he has no issues with Liverpool helping Marine with their pre-game analysis.

The Reds, based less than six miles away from the Northern Premier League North West Division club, have provided their neighbours with video footage of Spurs games ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup third-round tie.

It has allowed Marine boss Neil Young to formulate a plan to try and contain the Premier League side in what is the biggest mismatch in the competition’s history.

Mourinho, whose side lost at Anfield last month, says that it is normal for Liverpool to have offered their assistance.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, left, with Spurs boss Jose Mourinho (Peter Powell/PA)

“I think it’s normal. They are neighbours,” he said.

“I am pretty sure that there’s an emotional connection between them and if they gave them analysis from us, or access to certain kinds of footage, I feel it’s absolutely normal.”

Marine were set to play the biggest game in their history in front of a small crowd at the Marine Travel Arena, but the latest lockdown measures have prevented that.

Mourinho has called it “sad” but says the way he can help the non-league club is to go there with a strong squad.

“It’s a pity for them,” he said. “It is not just economically but also emotionally sad. Now we go to Marine, historical match.

“We feel sorry that the stadium is empty and they cannot celebrate the day in the way they’d love.

“If people can help in different ways, I read a few things, (Jamie) Carragher supporting, virtual tickets.

"We are preparing this game as a normal game with massive respect."— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 8, 2021

“It’s nice, but I focus on the sports side of it and the way I respect them and the way to make it beautiful for them is to go there with a good team to win the match.

“With a starting 11 plus nine on the bench we are speaking about 20 players. I can tell you, in these 20 players we will take only one under-18 player.

“So we will take one under-18 player who will be on the bench, like we had also in other matches.

“One kid will be on the bench, so out of 20 only one. Apart from that we have 19 players from the first-team squad.”