Jose Mourinho refuses to comment as Gareth Bale linked to Tottenham return
By PA Staff
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has refused to comment on the club’s attempts to re-sign Gareth Bale.
The PA news agency understands the Real Madrid winger’s representatives are working on a deal to take Bale back to Spurs.
But ahead of his side’s Europa League second-round qualifying clash with Lokomotiv Plovdiv, Mourinho said: “Gareth Bale is a Real Madrid player and I don’t comment on players from other clubs.
“That is not my job to have contacts with agents. I don’t want to comment on that.”
