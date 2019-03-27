Jose Mourinho's next destination has been revealed – report

The Portuguese was sacked by Manchester United in December and is yet to take charge of a French club, having won league titles in Portugal, Italy, Spain and England.

L’Equipe has reported that the 56-year-old’s next job is likely to be in Ligue 1 with either Lyon or Monaco, but not reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Mourinho was heavily linked with a return to Real Madrid recently until Zinedine Zidane agreed to take on the Bernabeu job for a second time in the wake of Santiago Solari’s dismissal.

Lyon are currently third in the Ligue 1 table, four points off Lille in the runners-up spot but 24 points adrift of runaway leaders PSG.

Monaco, meanwhile, have suffered a difficult season and are floundering in 16th place.

The report suggests that a move to the Stade Louis II is less likely due to the fact that Mourinho shares an agent, Jorge Mendes, with current Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim.

NOW READ...

NEWS Louis van Gaal: Alex Ferguson told me he had problems with Manchester United

OPINION Who SHOULD be on the PFA Young Player of the Year award shortlist this season