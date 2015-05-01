Jourdren: I deserve France call-up

Geoffrey Jourdren is baffled by Didier Deschamps' snub, with the Montpellier goalkeeper adamant he should be called into the France squad.

Jourdren has spent his entire senior career playing for Montpellier since emerging from the club's youth ranks, winning the Ligue 1 title in 2011-12.

The 29-year-old's form has gone unnoticed by France coach Deschamps, with a solitary U21 appearance all to show for Jourdren's efforts.

Montpellier owner Louis Nicollin questioned the call ups of Benoit Costil (Rennes) and Stephane Ruffier (Saint-Etienne), claiming Jourdren is "better than both those fellas".

Jourdren did not hide his frustration when questioning Deschamps' decision making, telling the Ligue 1 show on beIN Sports: "I don't feel inferior to them but that's the way it is.

"If Deschamps could just explain to me why I've never been named even in a provisional France squad. At least that. I deserve a call-up; it's as simple as that.

"Getting picked for France is 50 per cent down to your performances and 50 per cent down to your media image. Unfortunately 'Mr Dream-Crusher' didn't want my dream to come true."

Jourdren believes judgement regarding his off-field demeanour may have worked against him over his career.

"Unfortunately, people think I'm stupid, because they hear the way I talk. But I'm not like that at all. I'm a very different person on the pitch from off it: I'm a very simple, kind person and I express myself well," he added.

"I'm used to it now. But what upsets me is the impact it might have on Geoffrey Jourdren's family. That's life. You have to adapt to people and their silly attitudes. But I won't ever change the positive way I behave on the pitch."

Montpellier - seventh in the standings - still have hope of qualifying for Europe next season, with the club three points behind Bordeaux heading into Saturday's hosting of Rennes.