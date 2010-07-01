Jovanovic confirms Liverpool deal

The 29-year-old was expected to complete his move from Standard Liege to Anfield after the World Cup after agreeing a pre-contract deal with the Reds in February.

But then Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez left to coach Inter Milan after the Merseysiders failed to qualify for the Champions League.

And the change of circumstances prompted reports that the goal-getter - who has netted 52 goals in 116 league games for Liege - could go elsewhere, with Jovanovic stating:

"There is an agreement signed with Liverpool. But if either party wants to end it, it's not impossible."

However, the forward who scored the only goal in Serbia's 1-0 win over Germany at the World Cup finals has since revealed that he has now signed a three-year deal with the Reds and will definitely be joining.

"I am going to Liverpool. I have signed there for three years. I repeat, no pre-agreement, a real contract," he told Nieuwsblad.

"The departure of Benitez changes nothing. I have maintained contact with the executive board of Liverpool and everything is good.

"I am working to arrange my visa for England. Next week I go there to collect my work permit.

"I will join the squad for a training camp in Switzerland. But I want to start my individual training programme so I can show them immediately that I am worth a place in the side."

