Jovetic surprised by Inter start

Stevan Jovetic admits he did not expect to make such an immediate impact at Inter after netting his third goal in two games on Sunday.

The Montenegro international moved to San Siro ahead of the Serie A campaign after a frustrating time with form and injury at Manchester City.

His return to Italy - following an earlier spell with Fiorentina - has been an immediate success as he has been Inter's match-winner in both matches of the 2015-16 campaign.

"I wasn't expecting such a great start," he told Sport Mediaset after netting twice in Sunday's 2-1 win over Carpi. "I'm happy that we've won again and showed the strength to come back.

"We're performing well so I'm happy. I'm feeling better and better - now I just need consistency and goals.

"We're two matches in and need to keep giving 100 per cent to hit our target of third place."