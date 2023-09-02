Jude Bellingham hits late winner for Real Madrid in opener at new Santiago Bernabeu

Jude Bellingham has continued his spectacular start to life at Real Madrid by netting a late winner for Los Blancos against Getafe in their first fixture at the renovated Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

With the scores level deep into added time at the Bernabeu, Getafe goalkeeper David Soria failed to hold Nacho's long-range shot and the England midfielder pounced to net the rebound and secure all three points for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Bellingham scored on his debut away to Athletic Club at San Mames, before netting twice and assisting another in a 3-1 win at Almeria and then hitting the winner late on against Celta Vigo at Balaidos last weekend.

The 20-year-old left it late this time as Real returned to the Bernabeu for the first time since renovations on the stadium were completed and marked the occasion with a win.

Former Madrid striker Borja Mayoral had given Getafe the lead after 11 minutes at the Bernabeu and Joselu levelled shortly after the break, but it looked like being a frustrating afternoon for Los Blancos' until Bellingham's late intervention.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund man has now scored five goals in his first four appearances for Real Madrid, matching the tally of the club's all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo in his first four games for Los Blancos back in 2009/10.

Bellingham's goals have been key for Real Madrid since the summer departure of Karim Benzema to Saudi Arabia and the Englishman has netted five of Los Blancos' eight goals in LaLiga this season.

Madrid are top of the table with a perfect 12 points from their four fixtures.

