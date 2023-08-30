Real Madrid tickets: How to get Real Madrid tickets for the Bernabeu

How to get Real Madrid tickets has been on the lips of just about any football fan since the dawn of the European Cup, with the Santiago Bernabeu stadium becoming a Mecca of the beautiful game – and one for every supporter's bucket list.

Over the years, this iconic old ground has hosted some of the most noteworthy moments in the sport. Ranked at No.12 in FourFourTwo's Best Stadiums in the World list, Recent renovations have completely transformed the look of the stadium on the outside, with the interior remaining the same old cauldron of noise, whistles and Galactico superstars on the pitch. Every year, without fail, it's one of the hottest Champions League tickets and best European football tickets around.

Real Madrid's Bernabeu stadium holds around 83,000 spectators, offering excellent views and some of the best footballers on earth to watch. Whether you're looking to go for a game, a tour or just to get a photo from the outside, here's FFT's complete guide of how and where you can get tickets and visit the home of Los Blancos. It's simply one of the best football tickets in the world.

How to get Real Madrid tickets

Where can I buy Real Madrid tickets?

All Real Madrid tickets are available to buy through RealMadrid.com.

When do Real Madrid tickets go on sale?

Usually, two weeks before a fixture.

It can range as to when tickets are put on sale by the club so be sure to check the website for whichever game you wish to attend and subscribe to notifications for when matches are on sale.

Do I need to become a member of Real Madrid to get tickets?

No. Plenty of Real Madrid tickets go onto general sale – especially for smaller fixtures.

Real have membership card tiers, though. Adult memberships cost €149.19 a year. Each member receives recognition from the club for an uninterrupted length of membership, getting a silver badge for 25 years, gold badge for 50 years and diamond badge for 60 years. Even better, after 50 years, your subscription is free.

Members receive an exclusive member purchase line, discount on seat prices of around 20% and priority purchase of away-match tickets. they also get the exclusive option to buy tickets for any finals in which Real Madrid play (that's quite a few). Members also get free entry to Bernabeu tours, Castilla matches and can visit first-team open training sessions.

Prices

How much do Real Madrid tickets cost?

Tickets at Real Madrid can range from anywhere between €80 to €175 for La Liga games. Cheaper tickets can be found for as low as €50, however, while Champions League tickets will cost extra.

Real Madrid have a full list of ticket prices for each game on their website.

Hospitality

Is hospitality available at Real Madrid's Bernabeu Stadium?

Yes. Real Madrid have what they refer to as, "unique and exclusive services provided by Area VIP-Corporate Hospitality."



Hospitality tickets at the stadium include gourmet catering, hostess services and unrivalled views of the pitch. You can find out more at realmadrid.com.

Location

How do I get to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium?

Situated in the Chamartin district of Madrid, the Bernabeu is located centrally.

The stadium is served by its own metro station along Line 10, handily called Santiago Bernabeu. The station is located right outside the ground and a Tarjeta Multi contactless card can be bought from any station to use on the metro.

It is also served by bus routes 14, 27, 40, 43, 120, 147 and 150.

Parking

Does the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium have parking?

No, there isn't an official car park.

Matchgoers are better off going by public transport – but there is a built-up area in the Paseo de la Castellana. That only provides just over a thousand parking spaces – so get there well ahead of time – while there are limited regulated parking spaces in the green zone and in the blue zone around the ground.

Hotels

Are there hotels close to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium?

Yes, there are plenty of hotels situated around the Santiago Bernabeu.

The H10 Tribeca has an 8.7 on Booking.com and is situated 0.3 miles away from the Bernabeu. There is free WiFi, safety deposit boxes, city views, a bar, restaurant and 24-hour front desk.

Flights

How can I book flights to Madrid?

Expedia is the best place to book flights to Madrid. If you're looking to leave from London, flights tend to go from Heathrow.

Check out Expedia, EasyJet and British Airways to find the best deals.

When are flights cheapest to Madrid?

Usually, September to November.

On Expedia, returns from London Heathrow to Barcelona range from around £150-250 during August – but this can drop by half, come mid-October. Handy for football fans who want to travel for the Champions League in the autumn.

Be sure to book far enough in advance and scour Expedia, EasyJet and British Airways to find the best deals.

Real Madrid stadium FAQs

Is Real Madrid's stadium bigger than Barcelona's? No. With a capacity of 83,186, the Bernabeu is smaller than Camp Nou, which has a capacity of 99,354.

Why is Real Madrid's stadium called the Bernabeu? Formerly known as Estadio Real Madrid Club de Futbol, the stadium was renamed in honour of Santiago Bernabeu in 1955. Bernabeu is considered the father of the club by many, a Spanish footballer who played for Real Madrid as a forward before becoming club president for 35 years, from 1943 until his death in 1978.

Is the Bernabeu finished? The Bernabeu is expected to be finished in December 2023, following renovations made to the ground.

