Jude Bellingham is 'frightening' and setting standard at Real Madrid – Kieran Trippier

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has described Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham as "frightening" and believes the 20-year-old can push England to greater heights over the coming years.

Bellingham has made a sensational start to life at Real Madrid, scoring 10 goals in his opening 10 matches for Los Blancos and winning rave reviews with his performances in Spain.

The 20-year-old midfielder is now away with England on international duty and is set to feature for the Three Lions in Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy, having sat out Friday's friendly win over Australia.

Speaking ahead of the Italy game, Trippier said: "He can be the difference. At such a young age, with the maturity, the quality and the aggression he's got, he's frightening.

"It's not a surprise at all, the standards that he's set in Madrid."

And he added: "You can see he's playing with freedom and the players around him are going to make him even better. The scary thing is he's only 20 years old."

Bellingham spoke last week of his desire to win major trophies with England following some near misses in recent years and Trippier thinks Gareth Southgate's side are getting closer.

"We lost in the Euros final but the most important thing is we're progressing and doing very well," he said.

"We've got goals from all over the pitch and Jude, Madders (James Maddison), [Bukayo] Saka, Phil Foden] are still young but can all change games in certain moments."

