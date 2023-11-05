Jude Bellingham picks up shoulder injury as Real Madrid are held at home by Rayo

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that Jude Bellingham will be assessed after the midfielder picked up a shoulder injury in Los Blancos' 0-0 draw at home to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Madrid failed to score for the first time this season as Rayo earned a creditable point in the capital clash, with Bellingham unable to follow up his heroics from last weekend's Clasico.

The England star, who came into the match with 13 goals from his first 13 appearances, showed off the Kopa Trophy he won at last week's Ballon d'Or ceremony to the fans before kick-off.

Bellingham went down clutching his shoulder in the first half and was heavily bandaged. He completed the 90 minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu, but must be doubtful for Madrid's Champions League clash at home to Braga on Wednesday.

“Bellingham has a problem with his shoulder. He will undergo medical tests tomorrow. I hope he can play on Wednesday against Braga," Ancelotti said after the match.

The 20-year-old hit the bar in the first half as Madrid racked up 20 shots against Rayo, but Los Blancos had to settle for a point and drop to second in LaLiga.

Madrid, on 29 points, are two behind surprise leaders Girona and two ahead of rivals Barcelona with 12 rounds of the competition played.

Girona beat Osasuna 4-2 in Pamplona on Saturday, while Barcelona secured a last-gasp 1-0 at Real Sociedad later in the day.

More Real Madrid stories

Vinicius Junior has called for a crackdown on racism in Spain after receiving fresh abuse in the 1-1 draw at Sevilla last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian forward has received an apology from Barcelona after one of their directors called him "a clown" on social media.

And ahead of El Clasico, Jude Bellingham picked a Cristiano Ronaldo moment as his highlight from watching the famous fixture in recent years.