Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior calls for racism crackdown in Spain: 'This is episode no. 19'

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has called for a crackdown on racism in Spain in the lead-up to the 2030 World Cup following fresh incidents in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Sevilla in LaLiga.

Vinicius was involved in a fracas with Sevilla players late in the game at the Sanchez Pizjuan and a man in the crowd is shown making a racist gesture towards the Brazil attacker in images published online.

The 23-year-old thanked Sevilla after the Andalusian club released a statement after the game in which they revealed the fan in question had been ejected from the stadium.

"A member of the public was identified, ejected from the stadium and handed over to legal authorities," they said.

"The individual will also be subject to the club's vigorous internal disciplinary protocols and have their membership revoked.

"Sevilla FC condemns all racist and xenophobic behaviour and will work closely with the authorities to ensure that action is taken accordingly. This behaviour does not belong at Sevilla FC."

Vinicius later took to social media to discuss the abuse, the latest in a long line of incidents he has suffered over the past couple of years, claiming he had also been targeted by a child at the Sanchez Pizjuan.

"Congratulations to Sevilla for acting quickly and for the punishment in another sad episode for Spanish football," he said.

"Unfortunately I have access to a video of another racist act at this Saturday's game, this time carried out by a child. It's so sad that there is no one to educate her. I invest, and I invest a lot, in education in Brazil to train citizens with different attitudes.

"The face of today's racist has been published on websites as on several other occasions. I hope the Spanish authorities do their part and make changes to legislation once and for all. These people need to be criminally punished too."

And he added: "It would be a great first step to prepare for the 2030 World Cup [which Spain will co-host]. I am here to help. Sorry to sound repetitive but it's episode number 19. And counting."

More Real Madrid stories

Real Madrid are to take legal action against a former police chief who claims that Los Blancos' president Florentino Perez "bribed referees before Barcelona" were accused of paying off match officials.

Former Barcelona midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has admitted he is a Real Madrid fan, revealing that he lied about his favourite club in order to play for the Blaugrana.

And Aston Villa have been linked with €18 million move for one of Real Madrid's midfielders in the January transfer window.