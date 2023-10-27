'Iconic' – Jude Bellingham picks Cristiano Ronaldo moment as his El Clasico highlight

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham says he is excited to be playing against Barcelona in El Clasico for the first time – and has picked a Cristiano Ronaldo moment as his highlight from watching the famous fixture in the past.

Bellingham picked up a knock in Tuesday night's Champions League win at Braga after scoring his 11th goal in 12 appearances for Los Blancos this season, but the 20-year-old declared himself fit for El Clasico in an interview with Spanish TV on Thursday.

In the same interview with RTVE, Bellingham said: "I feel good after the last Champions League match in Braga.

I know the impact that El Clasico has among the fans, the media and football in general and I feel, at the same time, the responsibility towards the club and the fans for getting the three points.

"We have a squad with a lot of quality and I envision a victory for my team if we do everything we know how to do. I'm really excited and looking forward to the moment. It's a rival we respect a lot. I'm very excited and it's interesting personally. I'm going to have a lot of fun."

Asked to pick a favourite moment from El Clasico, he said: "I always remember celebrations. I remember [Cristiano] Ronaldo at Camp Nou and [doing the] calma [celebration]. Stuff like that sticks with you in your head, the iconic moments."

Going into the fixture, Real Madrid are top of the table, but lead champions and fierce rivals Barcelona by a single point with 10 rounds of the competition completed.

Saturday's Clasico will be the first to be played at Montjuic as renovations continue on Barcelona's new Camp Nou.

But viewers in the UK will have to watch the match in a delayed broadcast due to the 3pm blackout in England and Scotland.

Unfortunately, viewers in the UK will not be able to watch Barcelona versus Real Madrid live on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have denied reports claiming midfielder Luka Modric is negotiating a move to Saudi Arabia, even though the Croatian wants more game time in the final year of his contract.