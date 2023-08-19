Julian Dicks says he wasn’t always a hothead – but can pinpoint the moment that changed as a 12-year-old

By Rich Laverty
Contributions from
James Hilsum
 published

Julian Dicks' temperament changed at the age of just 12, as he tells FourFourTwo

Julian Dicks of West Ham in action during the FA Caling Premiership match against Leicester at Upton Park in London, England. West Ham won the game 3-2.
(Image credit: Alex Livesey /Allsport)

West Ham United legend Julian Dicks admits he can pinpoint the moment he started to put more aggression into his game. It came when he was just 12 years old playing for his local Sunday league side. 

After starting his career at Birmingham City, Dicks went on to enjoy a decade-long association as a player with the Hammers either side of a year at Liverpool, where he was named the Club’s Player of the Year four times. 

Dicks became known as something of a hothead during his playing career with a no-nonsense approach to defending, coining the nickname The Terminator

Despite that, Dicks would only receive one Premier League red card during his successful career, and admitted to FourFourTwo he was quite different as a youngster, and certainly not the tough-tackling defender he became well known as. 

“Not at all. As a young player, I was a skinny little thing – six stone, wringing wet,” Dicks recalled. “When I was about 12, I was playing for my Sunday side and some kid stamped on my hand and it came up like a golf ball. I said to my dad, “I'm hurt, I’m coming off,” and he went, “No you're not, son – you get back on there and sort it out”. 

Julian Dicks is applauded by the two teams before his Benefit match between West Ham United and Athletic Bilbao at Upton Park in London.

Julian Dicks' testimonial ended in a brawl (Image credit: Jamie McDonald/Allsport)

“That always stuck in my head. I didn’t become aggressive, but I started looking after myself. When I was 14, I signed for Birmingham and later played alongside the likes of Mick Harford, Tony Coton and Mark Dennis. They used to kick the s**t out of me in training. That was my education.” 

Somewhat aptly, Dicks’ testimonial against Athletic Bilbao was marred by a 17-man brawl, "I f**king loved it. What a fitting end to my career," he told us. Dicks returned to playing briefly with non-league side Canvey Island in 2001, where he was part of the club’s famous FA Cup run which saw them knock out league sides such as Wigan Athletic and Northampton Town

Rich Laverty

Rich Laverty has been a women’s football writer for a decade now, covering the game across the FA WSL, several FA Cup finals and live from the 2017 European Championships and 2019 World Cup. He has written regularly for publications in the UK and USA, including The Times, Guardian, Independent, iSport, FourFourTwo, Bleacher Report, The Blizzard, These Football Times and Our Game Magazine.

With contributions from