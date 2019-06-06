Tottenham 'offered' £35m Christian Eriksen replacement as PSG look to balance books
Paris Saint-Germain have offered Spurs the chance to sign Julian Draxler for £35 million, according to the Daily Star.
The French champions are hoping to sell some players this summer so that they comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.
Draxler is seen as surplus to requirements in a side packed with talent but suffering with a bloated wage bill.
The Germany international only managed to score five goals last season, but assisted 12 more as PSG won Ligue 1 at a canter.
With Christian Eriksen seemingly on his way out this summer, Spurs will be looking to add more creativity in attack.
However, a big stumbling block will be whether the Champions League finalists can match Draxler's reported €100,000-per-week wages or not.
Spurs are in the process of paying off stdaium debts and Daniel Levy is a notoroiously difficult negotiator when it comes to player acquisitions, but Mauricio Pochettino hasn't been afforded a signing since the January 2018 arrival of Lucas Moura.
