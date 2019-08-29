Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gives honest appraisal of proposed European Super League

Jurgen Klopp says a European Super League is unnecessary because of the strength of the Champions League.

Football Leaks claimed last year that the European Club Association, a body representing 232 clubs across the continent, had held discussions about the creation of a breakaway competition to replace the Champions League.

The alleged proposal met significant resistance from supporters across Europe, while UEFA have also been keen to protect their flagship tournament.

And speaking ahead of Thursday's Champions League group stage draw, Klopp believes Europe's premier competition is better than ever.

"I don’t think there was ever a stronger pot two. It's just crazy," the Liverpool boss said. "They should all be in pot one, but there isn't enough space there. I don’t think there was ever a stronger pot three. If people really think about this kind of Super League, then you don’t need it. That’s it. Then pot four you can get RB Leipzig – wow...”

Liverpool have reached the last two Champions League finals, losing to Real Madrid in 2018 and beating Tottenham to the trophy earlier this year.

However, Klopp has cast doubt on his team's chances of appearing in the showpiece game for a third campaign in a row.

"I will have no problem with it [reaching the final] if it happens again, but at this moment I'm not too sure it will. We have the same chance like everyone else, but that is all, and I don’t see us, the English teams, dominating. I really think a lot of teams have a good chance.

“Look at the squad Borussia Dortmund has and tell me we're stronger than them. That's incredible. They can make five changes and you think: ‘Really, they didn’t play last week? Why?’

"There are a lot of quality teams. Juventus will be there, PSG will be there. Real Madrid? Do you think they gave up already? Bayern Munich now finally brought in [Ivan] Perisic and [Philippe] Coutinho which is a big boost.”

The group stage draw takes place at 17:00 BST on Thursday.

