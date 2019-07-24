Jurgen Klopp confirms desire to sign – but says Liverpool can't pay "crazy money"

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool aren't a club who can spend "crazy money" as the Reds await their first major signing of the summer.

The Champions League holders acquired Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle earlier this month, but the 17-year-old is not expected to feature in the first team next season.

Liverpool have been linked with a host of potential targets but their squad remains largely unchanged from last term as they prepare for next weekend's Community Shield clash with Manchester City.

And Klopp, who oversaw a £177m spending spree last summer, insists the club cannot match the financial muscle of some of their European rivals.

"It's not easy,” the German told the Liverpool Echo. “I said last year that to improve the team is not easy with reasonable money. With crazy money, you always can do it – OK, you pay whatever you want, then it's possible.

“We are not a club like that. We cannot do that. We are really wealthy but we cannot do what some other teams are doing. That's how it is.

“But we don't have to. We have to find solutions during the season. Yes, you find sometimes the solution in the transfer market and we have done that. I don't have to name the players, everybody knows.

“But otherwise you have to find the solutions on the training ground and that's what we do now.”

Klopp insists that Liverpool are working hard to bolster their ranks ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, but the former Borussia Dortmund boss will still be content if they are unable to make any additions before the market closes.

"We are still looking, but it will not be the (biggest) transfer window of LFC,” he added. “It just will be a transfer window.

“We will see what we do, and if we haven't done anything by the end it will be for different reasons.

"It's about using this team. In the transfer window, you have to build a team that you think you want to go into the season with. But I have that team already.

“If we can bring somebody else in that makes it even better, we will see. But if not, this team is already there. And again we will have to find solutions at different moments.”

