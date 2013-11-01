Juric at the double in Wanderers victory

United - who were forced to walk to the ground after their team bus failed to show up at their hotel - looked to be on track for an upset away win when the returning Marcelo Carrusca poked home Jeronimo Neumann's shot-turned-cross nine minutes into the second half.



But Juric, who spent the second half of last season at Adelaide, turned the game around with two wonderful goals, much to the delight of the 16,279 crowd at the Pirtek Stadium.



The young striker did it all himself to draw the sides level on the hour, beating Eugene Galekovic with a bullet strike from just outside the area, although United were adamant Aaron Mooy had handled the ball in the build-up.



Then with 10 minutes left the visitors defence switched off at a throw-in on the right, allowing Jerome Polenz to get a cross in, with Juric shrugging off Tarek Elrich to head home.



It was a just reward for the home side who, despite giving up most of the possession, still managed to create the majority of scoring chances.



After starting the season with back-to-back draws, the Wanderers have now claimed two straight wins and are now temporarily on top of the league with the rest of the round's matches to be played over the weekend.