Juve continue praise of keeper Scuffet

Scuffet made his Serie A debut in February and has been an ever-present since, keeping four clean sheets in his 12 top-flight appearances.

He has already displaced Zeljko Brkic and Ivan Kelava as Udinese's first-choice goalkeeper, and his promise was rewarded with a place in an Italy training camp in March.

Juventus captain and legendary Italy keeper Gianluigi Buffon praised Scuffet last week and said he could earn a spot in his country's FIFA World Cup squad.

Scuffet was in goal for Juve's 2-0 win at Udinese on Monday and before the match Marotta continued the Italian champions' public admiration of the player.

"I will say that he has great promise, because whilst he has yet to confirm it, I believe he has all the requirements to do something important in the game," Marotta told Sky Sport Italia.

"This begins with a quality that I think is enough for him to truly cover the goal excellently."