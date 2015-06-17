Juve keen on Mandzukic as potential Tevez replacement

Atletico Madrid's Mario Mandzukic has been identified by Juventus as a potential replacement for striker Carlos Tevez by the Italian club's general manager Giuseppe Marotta.

Tevez has been heavily linked with a move away from Turin, with reports suggesting a move to Atletico or former club Boca Juniors could be on the cards.

Faced with the prospect of replacing last season's top scorer, Marotta revealed Croatian Mandzukic as a target and predicted Tevez was only likely to leave for Boca.

"If Tevez were to leave, we have identified the player to replace him as Mandzukic," the general manager is quoted as saying by Tuttosport.

"We all agree on his positive impact. Carlos has this desire to return to South America, to his home in Argentina to end a glorious career.

"We are waiting for an answer and we hope to see within two to three days what he will do.

"If he has the desire and motivation to move forward, we will be happy to continue, otherwise we will satisfy his desire to return to Argentina, it would be counter-productive to behave differently

"I'm sure if Tevez leaves, it will be for Boca."

Marotta was also quizzed on the future of midfielder Paul Pogba - the Frenchman heavily linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona after another stellar season in Turin.

"He is a fundamental player in the Juventus squad," Marotta added.

"Pogba is off the market, unless he says he wants to go. And he has not done that."