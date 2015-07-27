Juve kick off title defence against Udinese

Juventus will kick off the defence of their Serie A title at home to Udinese, it has been announced.

At an event to announce the full list of fixtures for the 2015-16 season, it was also revealed that last season's top two, Juve and Roma, would then meet at the Stadio Olimpico in matchweek two.

Prior to hosting Juve, who have beaten Udinese on both previous meetings on the opening day of a season, Roma head to Verona to get their campaign under way, while Inter are at home to Atalanta and Milan visit Fiorentina.

New boys Frosinone, Bologna and Carpi face fixtures against Torino, Lazio and Sampdoria respectively.

Elsewhere, Napoli begin life under Maurizio Sarri with a trip to Sassuolo, while Chievo's trip to Empoli and a clash between Palermo and Genoa round off the opening fixtures.

It was also announced that no derby fixtures would be arranged for the first or last days of the season, or in midweek slots, and the first all-Milan clash occurs in matchweek three.