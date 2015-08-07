Juve may encounter problems - Buffon

Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon admits his team may have "some problems" after the departures of several big names in the off-season.

Andrea Pirlo, Carlos Tevez and Arturo Vidal are among the players to have left the Serie A and Coppa Italia champions.

Sami Khedira has arrived from Real Madrid and Mario Mandzukic from Atletico as two of several additions.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's Supercoppa Italiana against Lazio, goalkeeper and veteran Buffon said the season could be tricky for Juve.

"We have changed at least half of our team's core structure through a process of renovation and rejuvenation," he said.

"It is not an excuse for us but we cannot deny that we can have some problems because of this."

Buffon believes Juve can still perform at a level similar to last season, when they claimed the league title by 17 points.

The 37-year-old feels the inclusions will perform well, but it may take time.

"Players who left were part of football elite, they were considered giants in this sport for what they have achieved in the past 10 years," Buffon said.

"They have shown it and also managed their career in the best way.

"I do not think our process of technical renovation will create a big gap compared to last year.

"We brought in very strong players within a long-term perspective. However, these players will have to know each other and this will take some time."