Juve net €6.5m and potentially four Boca players from Tevez deal

Carlos Tevez's move from Juventus to Boca Juniors will land the club €6.5million and potentially four of the Argentine club's hot prospects.

Boca confirmed that Argentina striker Tevez was set to return to his first club back in June, and the Italian champions have now rubber-stamped the transfer.

As well as receiving the transfer fee, Juve have signed Boca striker Guido Vadala, 18, on a two-year loan deal, costing €3.5m, which can be made permanent for €9.4m.

Vadala could be joined in Turin by three more Boca colleagues. Juventus have taken out first options on midfield trio Rodrigo Bentancur, Franco Cristaldo and Andres Cubas – all in their teens.

Juve have spent €1m to secure first refusal on each of the the three players, who will be able to join Juve from the 2017-18 season.

Each has had a future fee agreed – Bentancur will set Juve back €9.4m, Cristaldo will cost €8.2m, while Cubas has a €6.9m price tag.

A busy day in Juventus' offices has also seen goalkeeper Nicola Leali join Serie A new boys Frosinone on a season-long loan deal. The 22-year-old spent last term at Cesena, where he made 28 league appearances.