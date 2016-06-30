Juve pay tribute to departing Caceres

Juventus have paid tribute to Martin Caceres after confirming the Uruguay defender has left the club upon the expiry of his contract.

Caceres returned to Juve for a second spell in January 2012 initially on a loan deal before making the move permanent at the end of the 2011-12 campaign.

The 29-year-old is one of eight Juve players to have won a historic five consecutive Serie A titles, while he also picked up Coppa Italia winners' medals in the past two seasons.

"Juventus football club can today confirm the departure of Martin Caceres, whose contract expires today on 30 June 2016," a statement on the club's website read.

"Now at the end of his second spell with the Bianconeri, the Uruguayan defender will be forever remembered as one of eight players to have featured in all five of the Old Lady's history-making consecutive Scudetto titles, to which he added three Italian Super Cups and two Coppa Italia crowns.

"A popular figure in the dressing room and a favourite among the team's fans, the sight of El Pelado collecting his winners' medal on 15 May roundly warmed the hearts of the Juventus Stadium faithful and concluded his adventure in Turin in the best possible fashion.

"All associated with the club would like to thank Martin for his efforts in a history-making five-season spell and wish him all the best for the future, whatever it may hold."

Caceres was restricted to just six Serie A appearances this term due to injury and has been linked with a move to Italian rivals Roma.