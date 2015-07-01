Juve reject €80million Barca offer for Pogba, says Marotta

Juventus have rejected an €80million offer from Barcelona for Paul Pogba, according to the club's managing director Beppe Marotta.

France international Pogba has been linked with a move away from Turin throughout the close-season, with Barca, Real Madrid and Manchester City all said to be interested in striking a deal.

Marrotta met with Barca officials on Wednesday, but confirmed a huge bid from the Spanish and European champions has been turned down.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Marotta said: "The mood of the meeting was very good, terrific, but we did not reach an agreement for Pogba with Barca.

"We received an offer of €80million but I can say that Juve do not want to sell Pogba."